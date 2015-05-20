Enjoy Cold Brew Coffee Everyday

We’ll send you everything you need to make cold brew coffee from the comfort of your home
Brew overnight for a better tomorrow!

What’s in the box?

  • Premium 6 cup cold brew coffee system
  • Clear BPA-free glass pitcher
  • High quality stainless steel lid
  • Stainless steel scoop and coffee bag clip
  • Double-walled food grade stainless steel tumbler
  • Stainless steel ice cubes So your coffee won't be watered down and you don't have to worry about making ice.
  • Stainless steel straw and brush for cleaning
  • Easy to follow how to directions

Cold Brew Starter Kit $75

Fresh Coffee Beans, Delivered Monthly

  • Every month, we’ll send 3 lbs of rich, whole bean coffee to your door
  • Three pounds of beans brews ~18 medium (16 oz) cups of joe
  • Our proprietary blend of 100% shade-grown Arabica fair-trade coffee is a mix of light-and-dark-roasted Ethiopian beans; perfect for your daily cold brew fix
  • Enjoy our sweet, silky elixir, with subtle bright fruit, and floral tones, infused with a cocoa-like finish~Yum!

Your Monthly Coffee Fix Starts at $49

100% satisfaction guaranteed

  • We stand proudly behind our cold brew coffee!
  • If you’re not in love with our coffee, cancel anytime
  • If you have any questions, please let us know
BUT, HOW DOES IT WORK?

  • Place your order

    Everything you need to start cold brewing at home, delivered right to your door

  • Check your mail

    When you receive your first shipment, unpack your box and breathe in some fresh cold brew coffee goodness

  • Make your cold brew

    Simply pour freshly ground coffee into your infuser and place in your pitcher, add filtered water, and steep

  • ENJOY

    In 12-24 hours, pour your fresh cold brew into your tumbler, and fix up your cold brew just the way you like it

  • Re-up

    3lbs (or more) of fresh ground cold brew beans are delivered to your door each month, so you'll never run out!

